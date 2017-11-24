Adrien Theaux of France posted the fastest time in training Friday for the season-opening men's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Alta.
The men get just one training run for Saturday's race as weather and poor snow conditions wiped out the first two.
Theaux's time was one minute 51.54 seconds. Matthias Mayer of Austria was second in 1:51.89 and Norway's Kjetil Jansrud was third in 1:52.23.
Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the fastest Canadian in fifth, almost a full second behind Theaux.
Racers from all countries wore heart-shaped stickers on their helmets bearing the initials "D.P." in memory of French skier David Poisson.
He died in a training accident last week at Nakiska ski resort.
