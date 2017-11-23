Training ahead of the men's World Cup alpine skiing stop in Lake Louise, Alta., has been cancelled for a second-straight day.
Today's runs were called off because of rain and temperatures above freezing.
Training was cancelled Wednesday after warm temperatures after a heavy snowfall made the course too soft to test.
The men are scheduled to race a downhill Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G at the ski resort west of Calgary.
Another training run is scheduled for Friday.
Last year's men's World Cup in Lake Louise was cancelled because it wasn't cold enough to make snow in the days before the races.
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal swept the downhill and super-G in 2015.
CBCSports.ca is set to provide live coverage of the events from Lake Louise beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.