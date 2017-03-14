American Mikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher of Austria have taken a chunk of the suspense out of World Cup Finals, which begin on Wednesday in Aspen, Colo.

Not their fault, obviously. They've been that dominant this season.

Might it possibly be time to put more of a point value on the final set of races to close out the season — just to spice things up? Six of the final 10 season-ending globes have already been pretty much clinched.

"No. No, no, no," Italian racer Peter Fill said when asked if races at World Cup Finals should be worth, say, 150 points for first place, instead of the customary 100.

"Marcel skied so good, so there's no chance to win the overall. We can ski fast and it's impossible to beat him now. But I don't think we need to change something."

Hirscher enters Aspen having already secured his sixth straight World Cup overall title with a 554-point lead and only a possible 400 remaining. Shiffrin has a nearly insurmountable advantage of 378 points over Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Should officials ever decide to bump up points for finals, Hirscher is game. He is game for anything, even if that wouldn't be his first choice.

"If it is that way, OK, it is that way," Hirscher said. "You have to deal with it. But I really think it should be the same, because why should a final race be worth more than a highlight race at Kitzbuehel?"

Vonn not in favour

Formula One racing tried awarding double points to the winner of the final race to prolong the suspense in the drivers' championship. It eventually was scrapped.

"It devalues the other races," four-time overall winner Lindsey Vonn explained. "Every race should be the same. I feel like there's enough pressure on us at finals anyway, to win overall titles, discipline titles. For those of the athletes that skied well all season, it can be sometimes difficult to maintain that energy through the finals. So if there are more points at the finals, I think it would be not fair."

In addition to his overall crown, Hirscher has already wrapped up the men's slalom and giant slalom discipline titles, while Kjetil Jansrud of Norway has captured the super-G crown. Shiffrin also locked up the women's slalom title.

That leaves only four races that still need to crown a winner:

Women's giant slalom, with Tessa Worley of France holding an 80-point advantage over Shiffrin.

Women's downhill, where Stuhec leads by 97 points over Sofia Goggia of Italy.

Women's super-G, with Stuhec protecting a scant 15-point lead over Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather.

Men's downhill, where Jansrud leads Fill by 33 points.

When asked if adding more points at finals might inject more drama, retired German standout racer Maria Hoefl-Riesch simply said: "If you have people like Shiffrin and Hirscher who are dominating, it probably doesn't change anything."