Hannes Reichelt led from the start to win a downhill race for his first World Cup victory of the season on Saturday in Garmsich-Paretenkirchen, Germany.
The Austrian went first and completed the Kandahar course in one minute, 53.83 seconds, beating Italy's Peter Fill by 0.16 and Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 0.52.
Paris Dominik of Italy was fourth, 0.76 back, ahead of Kjetil Jansrud of Norway.
Friday's winner Travis Ganong finished 1.31 seconds off the pace in 12th.
Canadian skier Erik Guay did not race after crashing on Friday, while teammate Manny Osbouren-Paradis finished in 28th.
There were no major crashes in contrast to the day before when Valentin Giraud-Moine and Steven Nyman were airlifted to the local hospital in Garmisch with serious knee injuries.
A giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.