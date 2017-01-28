Hannes Reichelt led from the start to win a downhill race for his first World Cup victory of the season on Saturday in Garmsich-Paretenkirchen, Germany.

The Austrian went first and completed the Kandahar course in one minute, 53.83 seconds, beating Italy's Peter Fill by 0.16 and Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 0.52.

Paris Dominik of Italy was fourth, 0.76 back, ahead of Kjetil Jansrud of Norway.

Friday's winner Travis Ganong finished 1.31 seconds off the pace in 12th.

Canadian skier Erik Guay did not race after crashing on Friday, while teammate Manny Osbouren-Paradis finished in 28th.

There were no major crashes in contrast to the day before when Valentin Giraud-Moine and Steven Nyman were airlifted to the local hospital in Garmisch with serious knee injuries.

Erik Guay takes a tumble at Garmisch3:29

A giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday.