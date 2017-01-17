The German venue Garmisch-Partenkirchen has stepped in to host Switzerland's classic World Cup men's downhill that was cancelled because of heavy snow at Wengen on Saturday.

Organizers at Garmisch say the make-up race is scheduled for Jan. 27, creating a three-race meeting.

A downhill on the Kandahar slope is set for Jan. 28, and a giant slalom the next day.

The International Ski Federation has yet to announce a make-up race for a downhill lost to weather conditions last month at Santa Caterina, Italy.

Beaver Creek in Colorado, where a three-race meet in December was lost due to warm temperatures, could step in if further cancellations in Europe leave two races needing to be rescheduled.

The Wengen race, in its 87th year, traditionally opens back-to-back downhill classics with the Hahnenkamm race next Saturday at Kitzbuehel, Austria.

It is the fourth men's downhill cancelled this season including both in North America — Beaver Creek and Lake Louise, Canada — due to lack of snow. They found new dates at Val d'Isere, France, and Kvitfjell, Norway, respectively.

Only two races in the marquee discipline have been possible this season. Last month, Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won at Val d'Isere, and Austrian Max Franz won at Val Gardena, Italy.