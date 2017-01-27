Travis Ganong won a men's World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

World Cup men's race director Markus Waldner says Giraud Moine is likely to have broken calf and shine bones in both legs. The race was held up for half an hour while he received attention after losing control and crashing into the net near spectators.

Nyman crashed shortly before. It's suspected he has a serious knee injury.

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52. Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Calgary was 0.87 seconds behind in sixth.

Travis Ganong takes downhill gold in Garmisch3:44

With his first top 10 finish of the season Osborne-Paradis says he's happy with his performance despite a difficult day with a lot of crashes and injuries. The 32-year-old says he was able to use strategy to evade the fate of some of his competitors.

Manuel Osborne-Paradis cracks downhill top-10 at Garmisch1:50

"I watched all them from up top but I wasn't too nervous about it because I had a game plan in place," said Osborne-Paradis.

"The line I took was different than what the other guys took and it seemed to work. I feel like I'm back and I can do anything on these skis. Overall today was good but I know there's more in the bank for a second run tomorrow."

Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was 40th and Jeffrey Frisch of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was 44th. Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant and Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., did not finish the first run.

Guay appeared to lose his balance as he approached a jump about halfway down the hill. He landed on his back and slid down to the safety fence area.

Guay got up right away, signalled he was OK, and did not need assistance.

"Bumps and bruises but I'm thankful to have skied away from that crash with nothing major!," he said on Twitter. "Thanks for all the well wishes."

Very happy @erikguay is ok today after taking this nasty tumble! This is the main reason we are… https://t.co/LlN16Dteot — @manny_ski

Another downhill race is scheduled for Saturday.

​