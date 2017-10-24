Former Olympic champion skier Carlo Janka is likely to miss the upcoming World Cup season and the Winter Olympics after severely injuring a knee in training.
The Swiss Alpine ski team says Janka tore the ACL in his right knee when crashing Tuesday in a giant slalom training run. The World Cup season-opening giant slalom is on Sunday in Soelden, Austria, while the Winter Games are being held Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Swiss team did not indicate how long the 31-year-old Janka will be sidelined.
Janka won giant slalom gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and also won the overall World Cup title that season.
He got the last of his 11 World Cup wins on the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics speed races course, in a super-G at Jeongseon in February 2016.
