While Swiss reigning champion Lara Gut and Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec lead the field, it's American icon Lindsey Vonn who continues to make headlines for her comeback from injury as well as her desire to compete against men at Lake Louise in 2018.

In the meantime, Vonn will look to improve on her 13th-place finish from last week. The event was her first World Cup since last February.

