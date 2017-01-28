Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the women's World Cup downhill event from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

American star Lindsey Vonn will look to rebound from a crash in the training run on Friday as she continues her comeback from a broken arm earlier in the season.

You can catch more alpine skiing coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.