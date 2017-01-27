It's all downhill from here.

Pardon the pun, but this weekend features double the downhill skiing action from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Click on the video player above on Friday at 7 a.m. ET to watch the first men's downhill race, and return Saturday at 6 a.m. ET for a with second downhill race.

Canada's Erik Guay will also be in action, and has had a considerable amount of success on this particular course, to say the least. The Canadian Cowboy has five career World Cup podium finishes at Garmisch, plus a world downhill title in 2011.

You can catch more alpine coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.