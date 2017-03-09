Click on the video player above on Friday at 1 p.m. ET to watch live alpine skiing action from a World Cup stop in California's Squaw Valley.

The second and final run is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Marie-Michele Gagnon leads the Canadian contingent at the event, with Candace Crawford, Mikaela Tommy and Erin Mielzynski all confirmed to be in action.

You can catch more alpine coverage on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.