Click on the video players below to watch live alpine skiing action from World Cup stops in Crans Montana and Kvitfjell, Norway.
The women's super-G begins our coverage at 4:30 a.m. ET.
The men's downhill race is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Canada's Erik Guay recorded the fastest time in training and will look to build on his two-medal performance at last week's alpine world championships.
You can catch more alpine coverage on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
