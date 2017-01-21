Dominik Paris mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Saturday, becoming the third Italian winner of the classic race in five years.
On a sun-soaked but bumpy and icy 3.3-kilometre course, Paris finished in 1 minute, 55.01 seconds to beat French duo Valentin Giraud Moine and Johan Clarey by 0.21 second and 0.33 second, respectively.
Montreal's Erik Guay finished sixth with a time of 1:55.50 and fellow Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis placed 18th.
"Today was tough like always," Guay said in a press release. "It was rough and bumpy and you really had to fight all the way to the bottom."
"I always struggled a bit with the turn into the side hill and today I didn't ski it as clean as I could. That was the difference between being on the podium and being off it."
Last year's winner, Italy's Peter Fill, was fourth, 0.40 second behind Paris.
It is Paris' seventh victory and third at the Hahnenkamm races. He won the downhill there in 2013 and a super-G two years later.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz led the field by 0.72 second but went off the race line in the traverse before the finish section and skied into the safety netting.
