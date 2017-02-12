Canada's Erik Guay continued his success at the alpine skiing world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, scoring a silver medal in the downhill event.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland took the world title in a time of one minute, 38.91 seconds, with Guay just 0.12 seconds behind. Max Franz of Austria took bronze, 0.37 behind Feuz.
"Hats off to Beat, I think he did an incredible job today," Guay said, who was seeking to match Bode Miller's achievement 12 years ago of winning both speed races. "I felt some pressure, for sure."
Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis finished in 31st, 1.93 behind the leader.
Guay, from Montreal, earned his first victory in almost three years on Wednesday, taking the super-G world title by beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45 seconds.
The 35-year-old became the oldest men's skier to win a world title with that victory.
