Erik Guay posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training on Thursday in Kvitfjell, Norway.

The Canadian finished in one minute, 48.01 seconds, beating Hannes Reichelt of Austria by one-hundredth of a second. Roger Brice of France was third, 0.33 seconds behind.

Downhill leader Peter Fill of Italy was 13th, while Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was seventh.

The men's downhill is scheduled for Saturday, with a super-G race the following day.