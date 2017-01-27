Canada's Erik Guay had a spectacular crash at the men's downhill World Cup event on the Kandahar track in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Friday.
Skiing at close 115 km/h, the 35-year-old appeared to catch an edge just before his jump, sending the Mont-Tremblant, Que., native head-over-heels.
Just prior to the crash, Guay's scream can be heard before being launched into the air.
Despite the hard crash, the three-time Olympian said he suffered minor bumps and bruises. He got up immediately and waved to the camera.
Bumps and bruises but I'm thankful to have skied away from that crash with nothing major! Thanks for all the well wishes.—
@erikguay
Guay, who was leading the race at the third interval, was one of seven skiers who crashed on the day. Frenchman Valentin Giraud Moine and American Steven Nyman were airlifted to a local hospital.
