Canada's Erik Guay pulled out of the men's season-opening World Cup downhill Saturday because of a sore back.
The 36-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., was fifth fastest in Friday's training run in Lake Louise, Alta., but said afterwards his back tightened up before the finish line.
Guay, who won super-G gold and downhill silver at this year's world alpine ski championship, is Canada's most decorated ski racer with 25 career World Cup medals.
An Alpine Canada spokesperson said a decision had yet to be made on whether Guay would race in Sunday's super-G.
