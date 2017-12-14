Canada's freestyle ski team can breathe a sigh of relief after their lost skis were found on Thursday, just in time for competition, after being misplaced for two days.
The Canadians received their skis the day before their World Cup at the Secret Garden, which is four hours from Beijing, a little more than a day after arriving in China.
Canada's travels to China had been disrupted after a snowstorm on Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland, the site of the last World Cup. The team was finally able to leave Europe on Wednesday and reached Beijing on Thursday morning after a detour in Seoul, South Korea.
The ski bags didn't follow the Canadian skiers, who were already preparing for the worst case scenario for the Dec. 16-17 competition.
The retrieval of their equipment allows Canada's team to get a day of training in on Friday at Secret Garden before the start of competition.
You can watch the World Cup event this weekend, streaming live on cbcsports.ca. Individual aerials begin Saturday at 12:30 am. Team aerials begin at the same time on Sunday.
