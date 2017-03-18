Marcel Hirscher of Austria rallied to a giant slalom victory Saturday at the World Cup Finals.

He powered through the shorter-than-usual course in a combined time of 1 minute, 49.79 seconds. First-run leader Felix Neureuther of Germany was second, 0.53 seconds behind. Mathieu Faivre of France took third.

There really wasn't much at stake in this race for Hirscher, who already had clinched the season-long giant slalom title along with his sixth straight overall crown.

But he skied like everything was on the line. The 28-year-old Hirscher trailed after the first run by a slim 0.01-second margin. He quickly erased that in a technically sound final run.

"Every race is very serious. I want to win it if it is possible," Hirscher said. "Today, I knew, 'OK, it will be challenging.' I'm super, super happy."

It was Hirscher's fourth World Cup win in GS this season. He and Alexis Pinturault of France have won seven of eight GS races this season. The only other racer to win in the discipline was Faivre in December at Val d'Isere, France. Faivre's teammate, Cyprien Sarrazin, also captured a parallel giant slalom.

Pinturault had a fast second run going before hitting his left hip on the snow and skiing off course — his third "did not finish" this season.

In addition, Hirscher captured the GS crown at last month's world championships. He's looking forward to getting away from skiing for a little bit.

His plans revolves around escaping to an island for a few weeks, just to read a book and watch a movie. It's a well-earned break after another sensational season.

Vlhova steals the show from Shiffrin

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia stole the show from new overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin, finding another speed near the bottom to win a slalom race.

Vlhova finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 32 seconds as she eclipsed the American by 0.24 seconds. Sweden's Frida Hansdotter was third.

It was Vlhova's first World Cup win since Dec. 13, 2015, in Sweden. She led Shiffrin by 0.07 seconds after the morning run.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin wrapped up the overall World Cup title when Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec didn't race the slalom. Shiffrin becomes the fifth American ski racer to win the overall crown, joining Phil Mahre (1981-83), Tamara McKinney (1983), Bode Miller (2005, 2008) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-10, 2012).

Shiffrin already secured the season-long slalom title.