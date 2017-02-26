Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon earned a fourth-place finish in the combined event at the alpine skiing World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.
Gagnon posted a time of two minutes, 8.05 seconds, just .04 seconds back of Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, who took bronze.
A stunning slalom run from Mikaela Shiffrin saw her win the race in 2:07.16 to extend her advantage in the overall standings.
Federica Brignone of Italy finished with a time of 2:07.86 to take second place.
Shiffrin was seventh after the super-G portion and the American knew she could make it up in her favourite discipline.
The 21-year-old is the reigning Olympic slalom champion and has won the past three world championships. She is also on course for a fourth World Cup slalom title.
Shiffrin is now 300 points ahead of Stuhec in the overall standings. Stuhec moved into second, two points ahead of Lara Gut, who is out for the rest of the season with injury.
It was a third podium finish of the weekend for Stuhec, who was runner-up in the Alpine combined on Friday and won Saturday's super-G.
The result also saw her clinch the Alpine combined title — a first Crystal Globe for the 26-year-old.
Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the race last night after suffering from food poisoning and crashing on Saturday.
She also withdrew from Friday's combined race, along with Shiffrin and their American teammate Laurenne Ross, because of dangerous conditions on the course.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.