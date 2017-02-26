Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon earned a fourth-place finish in the combined event at the alpine skiing World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.

Gagnon posted a time of two minutes, 8.05 seconds, just .04 seconds back of Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, who took bronze.

A stunning slalom run from Mikaela Shiffrin saw her win the race in 2:07.16 to extend her advantage in the overall standings.

Federica Brignone of Italy finished with a time of 2:07.86 to take second place.

Shiffrin was seventh after the super-G portion and the American knew she could make it up in her favourite discipline.

Mikaela Shiffrin captures Crans-Montana alpine combined title2:04

The 21-year-old is the reigning Olympic slalom champion and has won the past three world championships. She is also on course for a fourth World Cup slalom title.

Shiffrin is now 300 points ahead of Stuhec in the overall standings. Stuhec moved into second, two points ahead of Lara Gut, who is out for the rest of the season with injury.

It was a third podium finish of the weekend for Stuhec, who was runner-up in the Alpine combined on Friday and won Saturday's super-G.

The result also saw her clinch the Alpine combined title — a first Crystal Globe for the 26-year-old.​

Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the race last night after suffering from food poisoning and crashing on Saturday.

She also withdrew from Friday's combined race, along with Shiffrin and their American teammate Laurenne Ross, because of dangerous conditions on the course.