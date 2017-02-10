Swiss skier Lara Gut has crashed in slalom training and is out of the combined event at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Switzerland team spokesman Jerome Krieg says Gut was taken for treatment at a hospital in St. Moritz. No details of the defending World Cup overall champion's potential injuries were given.
Gut was third-fastest in the opening downhill portion of the combined, trailing 0.43 seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy.
The 25-year-old Gut rarely races World Cup slaloms, though she won a silver medal in combined at the 2009 worlds in Val d'Isere, France.
Gut was a pre-race favourite but settled for bronze in the super-G on Tuesday. She is an expected medal contender in the downhill on Sunday.
Gut is second in the overall World Cup standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin.
