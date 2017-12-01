Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the women's season-opening World Cup downhill on Friday.
American ski star Lindsey Vonn, who has won 18 times in Lake Louise, Alta., fell on the final turn and crashed into the safety netting. She was able to get up and ski to the bottom of the course.
- WATCH LIVE: Lake Louise downhill, Saturday at 2 pm ET
- VIDEO | 5 things about Lindsey Vonn
- Lindsey Vonn wants to be the GOAT
Well that hurt... had a nice lead the whole way down but caught my inside ski. That’s ski racing though! I’ll be sore tomorrow but will rest up tonight and barring anything major I will be racing. Can’t keep me down! Congrats on the podium today too👏🏻 https://t.co/Kh0n4UGEkr—
@lindseyvonn
The last time Vonn raced at Lake Louise was in 2015, when she swept the three events, winning both downhill races and the super-G.
Huetter's winning time was one minute 48.53 seconds. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second in 1:48.52 and Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. was third in 1:48.83.
It was the first podium in downhill for Shiffrin, a slalom specialist who is the defending overall World Cup champion.
Valerie Grenier of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian in 32nd.
A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 2 p.m. ET) followed by a super-G on Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.