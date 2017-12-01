Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the women's season-opening World Cup downhill on Friday.

American ski star Lindsey Vonn, who has won 18 times in Lake Louise, Alta., fell on the final turn and crashed into the safety netting. She was able to get up and ski to the bottom of the course.

Well that hurt... had a nice lead the whole way down but caught my inside ski. That’s ski racing though! I’ll be sore tomorrow but will rest up tonight and barring anything major I will be racing. Can’t keep me down! Congrats on the podium today too👏🏻 https://t.co/Kh0n4UGEkr — @lindseyvonn

The last time Vonn raced at Lake Louise was in 2015, when she swept the three events, winning both downhill races and the super-G.

Huetter's winning time was one minute 48.53 seconds. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second in 1:48.52 and Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. was third in 1:48.83.

It was the first podium in downhill for Shiffrin, a slalom specialist who is the defending overall World Cup champion.

Valerie Grenier of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian in 32nd.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 2 p.m. ET) followed by a super-G on Sunday.