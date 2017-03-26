Valerie Grenier won the Canadian women's giant slalom title on Sunday on her hometown hill.
The native of Mont-Tremblant, Que., led after the first run and put down a solid second run to win with a combined time of two minutes, 16 seconds.
The 20-year-old had a well-rounded World Cup season with top 30 finishes in slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill, helping to secure her the award for Canada's female alpine athlete of the year.
"I'm super happy about this win here at my home hill," Grenier said. "I really wanted to win here today in front of my family and friends and make everyone proud, and I'm really happy I could do that."
Toronto's Candace Crawford finished second, .51 seconds behind Grenier. Ali Nullmeyer, also from Toronto, was third at 2:17.86.
