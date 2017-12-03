Marcel Hirscher of Austria stormed back from a first-run deficit to win a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday as rival Ted Ligety struggled.
Hirscher finished in a combined time of two minutes, 37.30 seconds to show he's quickly getting back up to speed after breaking his ankle in August. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.88 seconds back, and first-run leader Stefan Luitz of Germany took third.
Trevor Philp finished 11th at 2:39.27 and was the top Canadian in the field.
It was Hirscher's 23rd World Cup giant slalom win, which ties him for third most among men.
Ligety was second after the first pass through the course, but he made several small mistakes on his final run to slip to seventh. Ligety is trying to get back into form following surgery to fix herniated disks in January. American teammate Tommy Ford was 10th.
