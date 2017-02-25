Norway's Kjetil Jansrud took a key step toward the downhill skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in Kvitfjell, Norway.
Jansrud beat his closest title rival, defending downhill champion Peter Fill of Italy, by 0.08 seconds to extend his downhill standings lead to 33 points with one race remaining.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, 0.14 off Jansrud's time.
Jansrud is the first man to win two downhills this season after victory in Val d'Isere in December. He's chasing a second career downhill title after winning in 2014, and would bring Norway its fourth downhill men's title in the last five seasons.
"I committed an error toward the end which could have been decisive," Jansrud told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
Canada's Manuel Osborne-Paradis and Erik Guay finished fourth and sixth, respectively.
The last race is in Aspen on March 15.
Saturday's race was interrupted when U.S. skier Jared Goldberg lost control on his run and flew through the air, landing on his back before hitting a fence at high speed.
He was able to stand and talk.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.