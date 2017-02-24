Bostjan Kline earned his first career World Cup victory in a downhill on Friday in Kvitfjell, Norway, and Kjetil Jansrud finished third to move into the lead in the discipline standings.
Kline, a Slovenian skier who started fourth, finished 0.19 seconds ahead of Austrian rival Matthias Mayer, with Jansrud one-hundredth of a second further back.
Canada's Erik Guay – who was tops in downhill training on Thursday – finished fourth, just five-hundredths of a second behind Jansrud.
Kline's win continues a run of a different skier winning each men's downhill this season, including the world championships.
Jansrud, from Norway, was bidding to become the first man to win six World Cups in Kvitfjell.
French skier Brice Roger crashed after landing from a jump but appeared to be unhurt.
The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise in November, but was moved to Kvitfjell because of warm temperatures and a lack of snow in Canada.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.