At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Canada's 25 medals were one shy of the national record set in Vancouver four years earlier.

This season, many Canadian athletes have turned in standout performances ahead of the PyeongChang Games next February.

Here are 10 Canadians to watch as the 2018 Olympics approach:

Kaillie Humphries, bobsleigh

The woman covered in tattoos who likes to race men in the four-man event is also a winner in the women's two-man. The two-time Olympic champion in that discipline won the World Cup overall title last year and was atop the standings after six events and four podium finishes this season.

Marielle Thompson, ski cross

"Big Air Mar" has dominated the ski cross circuit this season and is well on her way to achieving her goal of finishing atop the World Cup standings, having racked up four victories in her first nine World Cup events. The 24-year-old Whistler, B.C., native is the reigning Olympic champion.

Alex Harvey, cross-country skiing

The two-time world championship medallist will be seeking his first Olympic podium finish in Pyeongchang after placing as high as fourth across 10 events over two Winter Games. Earlier this season, Harvey, 28, was the first North American man to win a World Cup race in nearly three years.

Mikael Kingsbury, freestyle skiing

Kingsbury, the 24-year-old king of moguls skiing, is up to 38 World Cup victories and a record 59 podium finishes, having surpassed the legendary Edgar Grospiron. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kingsbury shared the podium with fellow Canadian Alex Bilodeau, winning a silver medal.

Marie-Philip Poulin, hockey

Call her Captain Clutch. Poulin, who sported the captain's "C" at the previous two women's world hockey championships, scored both Canada's goals in a 2-0 win over the U.S. at the 2010 Olympics and four years later notched the equalizer and overtime golden goal in Sochi.

Mark McMorris, snowboarding

The Regina athlete has picked up where he left off in February 2016 after breaking his right thighbone in competition. McMorris, who won bronze in the 2014 Olympic debut of slopestyle, has won silver in that event this season along with gold at a big air event at the Olympic site in Pyeongchang.

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, figure skating

The darlings of the 2010 Vancouver Games (gold) and 2014 Sochi Olympics (silver) have made a seamless return to the ice. Following a more than two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the energetic couple has captured a seventh senior national championship and elusive Grand Prix Final title this season.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, short track speed skating

How do you overcome a slow start to a season? If you're Bloemen, you win three World Cup medals by the end of January, including your first victory in the 5,000 metres on the circuit. Last September, the 30-year-old broke the Canadian senior record in the 5,000 (6:11.64).

Justine & Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, freestyle skiing

What will they do for an encore after becoming the third set of sisters to win gold and silver in the same Olympic event in 2014 in Sochi? Justine, left, was the first Canadian female moguls skier to reach the podium this season while Chloe is the reigning world champion in dual moguls.

Charles Hamelin/Marianne St-Gelais

A four-time Olympic speed skating medallist, Hamelin has earned three individual medals this season while 2017 Canadian senior champion St-Gelais, his fiancée, has been the hands-down star of the Canadian short-track squad with nine individual medals in five World Cup stages.