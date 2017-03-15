A World Anti-Doping Agency panel is proposing a charter to formally protect the rights of athletes.
WADA athlete committee chairwoman Beckie Scott says "athletes are frustrated and are asking that their `rights' with respect to clean, fair sport be recognized and protected."
WADA says its athlete panel worked on the proposal after two investigations revealed widespread doping and cover-ups in Russian track and field and other sports, including at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Athletes in some sports have challenged governing bodies to be tougher reacting to findings from the WADA-appointed investigations.
At a WADA conference in Lausanne, athlete representatives said priorities included "the right to compete on a level playing field, the right to access education, privacy protection, legal representation."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.