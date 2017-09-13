The World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to dismiss all but one of the first 96 Russian doping cases forwarded its way from sports federations acting on information from a report detailing cheating in the country.
The cases stem from an investigation by Richard McLaren, who was tasked with detailing evidence of a scheme to hide doping positives at the Sochi Olympics and beforehand.
The 95 dismissed cases, first reported by The New York Times, were described by WADA officials as not containing enough hard evidence to result in a solid case.
There are at least 900 more cases being pursued, and a WADA spokesperson told The Associated Press it is the agency's understanding that sports federations are considering bringing cases forward.
