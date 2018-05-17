Watch the NORCECA women's volleyball Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament

Click on the video player above on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the NORCECA women's volleyball Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament in Edmonton.

The tournament is part of the continental qualification system for the new Volleyball Nations League.

Coverage begins with Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, followed by Canada taking on Trinidad and Tobago at 9 p.m. ET.

Friday's action begins at 4 p.m. ET with Cuba vs. Nicaragua, Costa Rica takes on Trinidad and Tobago at 6 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Cuba faces Puerto Rico at 4 p.m. ET while Canada takes on Costa Rica at 6 p.m. ET.

The fifth-place classification game goes on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the bronze-medal match at 6 p.m. ET and gold-medal match at 9 p.m. ET.

Canada's roster