Watch the NORCECA women's volleyball Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament
Live action begins on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the NORCECA women's volleyball Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament in Edmonton.
The tournament is part of the continental qualification system for the new Volleyball Nations League.
Coverage begins with Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, followed by Canada taking on Trinidad and Tobago at 9 p.m. ET.
Friday's action begins at 4 p.m. ET with Cuba vs. Nicaragua, Costa Rica takes on Trinidad and Tobago at 6 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, Cuba faces Puerto Rico at 4 p.m. ET while Canada takes on Costa Rica at 6 p.m. ET.
The fifth-place classification game goes on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the bronze-medal match at 6 p.m. ET and gold-medal match at 9 p.m. ET.
Canada's roster
- Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont.
- Brianna Beamish of Surrey, B.C.
- Marie-Alex Bélanger of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Que.
- Alissa Coulter of Calgary
- Jennifer Cross of Scarborough, Ont.
- Megan Cyr of St. Andrews, Man.
- Alexa Gray of Calgary
- Shainah Joseph of Ottawa
- Kristen Moncks of Standard, Alta.
- Jessica Niles of Turner Valley, Alta.
- Alicia Ogoms of Winnipeg, Man.
- Alicia Perrin of Creston, B.C.
- Kyla Richey of Roberts Creek, B.C.
- Danielle Smith of Beaverlodge, Alta.
