Watch the Canadian men's volleyball team take on Mexico
The Canadian men's volleyball team hosts Mexico on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET in the first of two friendly matches in Edmonton.
Live action begins on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET to watch the Canadian men's volleyball team take on Mexico in the first of two friendly matches in Edmonton.
The two teams will square off once again on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Canada's roster
- Jay Blankenau of Sherwood Park, AB
- Byron Keturakis of Surrey, B.C.
- Brandon Koppers of Georgetown, Ont.
- Eric Loeppky of Steinbach, Man.
- Blake Scheerhoorn of Belleville, Ont.
- Ryley Barnes of Edmonton
- Alexander Duncan-Thibault of Toronto
- Fynnian McCarthy of Lake Country, B.C.
- Max Burt of Gander, Nlfd.
- Pearce Eshenko of Banff, Alta.
- Danny Demyanenko of Toronto
- Justin Duff of Winnipeg
- Jeremy Davies of Calgary
- Logan Brennan of Bragg Creek, Alta.
