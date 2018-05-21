Canada comes close, loses to Puerto Rico in NORCECA Challenge Cup final
Canadians scrapped their way to 5th set before dropping it 15-8
Looking to win the tournament on home soil, Canada instead had to settle for silver at the women's NORCECA Continental Nations League Challenger Tournament.
Playing in Edmonton on Sunday night, Canada dropped the gold medal match to Puerto Rico in five sets.
They jumped out to a lead, taking the first set 25-22, but then dropped the next two to fall behind 2-1.
they staged a comeback in the fourth set, winning 27-25 to force the rubber match in the fifth set.
Canada comes back from near elimination and ties it up! <a href="https://twitter.com/VBallCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VBallCanada</a> <br><br>This gold medal match is going to the 5th and final set<br><br>Watch: <a href="https://t.co/SNuaJKzr9f">https://t.co/SNuaJKzr9f</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vkx8QmsYkO">pic.twitter.com/Vkx8QmsYkO</a>—@CBCOlympics
Canada didn't have enough to pull off the victory, losing 15-8.
The tournament was part of the continental qualification system for the new Volleyball Nations League.
