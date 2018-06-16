Canada swept by host Bulgaria in volleyball Nations League play

Canada dropped a 3-0 decision to host Bulgaria on Saturday in Volleyball Nations League play.

Bulgaria's Boyan Yordanov led all players with 21 points in the 25-22, 25-19, 29-27 victory. Graham Vigrass led Canada with 16 points.

The loss came a day after Canada's 3-0 upset win over Olympic champion Brazil.

Canada will play France on Sunday.