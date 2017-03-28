USA Hockey and the women's national team reached a tentative agreement in their wage dispute that will avert a boycott of the upcoming world championships, according to a USA Today report on Tuesday.
The report, which sourced a person who requested anonymity because the agreement has not been finalised, said terms of the deal were not immediately known.
Neither USA Hockey or the players' lawyer were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
The report of a tentative deal comes after over a year of efforts by the women's team to secure higher wages and support from USA Hockey.
The women's team drew international attention when two weeks ago they threatened to boycott the world championships, which start on Friday in Michigan.
Team USA have won the past three world championships and are scheduled top play their first game of the tournament on Friday against rival Canada.
