Ethiopia's Gudeta shatters women's record at world half marathon championships

Ethiopia's Netsanet Gudeta smashed the women's only race world record at the world half marathon championships in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

Gudeta, 27, finished the race in one hour, six minutes and 11 seconds — more than half a minute ahead of second-place finisher Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya (1:06.54). Jepkosgei previously held the world record.

Ethiopian Netsanet Gudeta Kebede is your women's half marathon world champion

Kenyan Pauline Kaveke Kamulu finished third at 1:06.56, a personal best.

Canada's top finisher was Sasha Gollish, of Toronto, in 30th place with a season's best time of 1:11.52. Canadian Victoria Coates achieved a personal best of 1:13.35 to place 47th. Kinsey Middleton rounded out the Canadian contingent in 50th (1:13.52).

Earlier, Geoffrey Kamworor won his third successive title in the men's event in a time of 1:00:02. The Kenyan, who won silver in the 10,000 metres at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, was followed over the line by Abraham Cheroben of Bahrain and Aron Kifle of Eritrea.

Canada's Cam Levins set a personal best of 1:02.15 to end in 30th. Geoffrey Martinson fell to 79th with a time of 1:04.34.

Levins, who raced both the 5,000 and 10,000 finals at the 2012 Olympics, has been on the mend from foot surgery that sidelined him for the better part of the last two seasons.