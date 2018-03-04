Shawn Barber nowhere near pole vault podium at world indoor track championships

Shawn Barber had a disappointing showing at the world indoor track championships on Sunday, failing on all three pole vault attempts at 5.60 metres.

The Canadian, who took home world championship honours in 2015, ended up placing 15th out of 15 competitors in Birmingham, England.

France's Renaud Lavillenie remained king of the pole vault, winning gold with only four jumps. He then tried to give the crowd a show with gold locked up, but he couldn't clear 6.00m on three attempts.

American Sam Kendrick won silver and Poland's Piotr Lisek won bronze.

Barber, who went into Sunday's action with a season's best mark of 5.81m, could only clear 5.45m on his first attempt. He won the world pole vault title back in 2015.

Canadian results

Christabel Nettey (Surrey, B.C.) had a successful day in long jump, finishing seventh overall but setting a season's best mark in the process with a jump of 6.63m. Nettey's personal best was set back in 2015, when she jumped 6.99m. She also won gold at the Pan Am Games in Toronto in 2015.

Johnathan Cabral couldn't advance to the 60-metre hurdles final, finishing sixth in his semifinal heat with a time of 7.71 seconds. The gold was eventually won by Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi.

Poland sets world record on the track

Poland set a world record in the 4x400m relay with the United States also inside the old mark.

The Polish team of Karol Zalewski, Rafal Omelko, Lukasz Krawczuk and Jakub Krzewina won in 3:01.77. That shaved 0.36 seconds off the previous record of 3:02.13, which was set by the U.S. in 2014.

"We never even dreamed about it," Omelko said. "It's a big surprise for us. We're really, really happy."

The U.S. team of Fred Kerley, Michael Cherry, Aldrich Bailey and Vernon Norwood finished 0.2 seconds behind Poland in 3:01.97, also beating the previous record by a different U.S. team.

It appeared as if the Americans would take victory — and the record — but Krzewina surged past Norwood in the final straight in Birmingham.

Belgium was third, with the three Borlee brothers and Jonathan Sacoor, setting a national record with 3:02.51.