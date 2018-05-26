Canada's Mohammed Ahmed just misses podium at Prefontaine Classic
27-year-old finishes 4th in men's 2-mile run
Canada's Mohammed Ahmed followed up a double silver-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games last month with a fourth-place result in the men's 2-mile run at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night.
The 27-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., clocked a time of eight minutes, 22.29 seconds to finish just short of the podium in his return to competition.
He earned a silver medal at Australia's Commonwealth Games in April, clocking 13 minutes 52.78 seconds in the men's 5,000 metres. Ahmed also captured silver in the 10,000 in 27:20.56 after leading with four laps to go.
Ethiopia's Selemon Berega was first at 8:20.01, followed by American Paul Chelimo (8:20.91) and Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew (8:21.54).
World Junior champion Selemon Barega comes out victorious in his debut at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRECLASSIC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRECLASSIC</a> beating top field <a href="https://twitter.com/nikepreclassic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nikepreclassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/HWHTaRoKG9">pic.twitter.com/HWHTaRoKG9</a>—@ESMINTL
In other Canadian results, Lindsey Butterworth was third in the women's national 800-metre in 2:02.24 behind Jamaica's Natoya Goule (2:00.84) and American Stephanie Brown (2:01.84).
Pole vaulter Shawn Barber finished sixth with a best jump of 5.41 metres and Kate Van Buskirk was 12th in the women's national 1,500m with a time of 4:17.67.
