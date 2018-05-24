Coming Up
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track & field
Watch coverage of the Diamond League track and field event in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Live action begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's edition will feature live coverage from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Eugene, Oregon.
