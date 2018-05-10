Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track & field

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition will feature coverage from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Shanghai, China.

Coverage will feature Canadian star Andre De Grasse competing against American rival Justin Gatlinin the men's 100-metres.

Other Canadians in action include Sage Watson (women's 400m hurdles), Shawn Barber (men's pole vault), Brandon McBride (men's 800m) and Liz Gleadle (women's javelin).