Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track & field

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's edition will feature coverage from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Doha, Qatar.

Coverage will feature Canadian sprint star Andre DeGrasse competing against a star-studded field in the men's 200-metre event.

As Degrasse prepares to make his Diamond League season debut on Friday, the sprinter says he wants to break the Canadian 100m record of 9.84 seconds held by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin. 0:24

The Olympic silver medallist will line up against reigning world champion, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, 2017 Diamond League Champion Noah Lyles of the U.S., and world bronze medallist Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.