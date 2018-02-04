Sage Watson breaks 30-year-old Canadian track record at Millrose Games

Sage Watson broke a 30-year-old Canadian indoor record in the women's 300-metre to finish second at the 111th Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Medicine Hat, Alta., toppled Jillian Richardson's record of 37.17 seconds with a blistering time of 37.08.

So excited to have broken a 30 yr old Canadian record tonight in the 300m! Great way to start the season off! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MillroseGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MillroseGames</a> —@SageWats

Bahamian sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo was first in 35.45 and American Jaide Stepter rounded out the podium in 37.23.

Canada's Justyn Knight was edged in the men's 3,000, finishing in second with a time of seven minutes, 45.86 seconds behind American Shadrack Kipchirchir (7:45.49). Ryan Hill of the United States was third.

The American quartet of Crishuna Williams, Raevyn Rogers, Charlene Lipsey and Ajee Wilson set a world record in the 4x800 relay.

Their time of 8 minutes, 5.89 seconds topped the mark of 8:06:50 set by the Russian team of Aleksandra Bulanova, Ekaterina Sharmina, Elena Kotulskaya and Anna Balakshina on Feb. 18, 2011.

Kendra Chambers, Lynsey Sharp, Ce'aira Brown and Cecilia Barowski of the United States finished second, and the Jamaican team of Fellan Ferguson, Simoya Campbell, Kimarra McDonald and Natoya Goule came in third.

Lolo Jones finished seventh in the women's 60-metre hurdles. She was clocked in 8.37 seconds, three weeks after she was passed over for a spot on the U.S. bobsled team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jones had represented the United States in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics (100-metre hurdles) and 2014 Winter Olympics (bobsled).

Vashti Cunningham, daughter of retired NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, tied a meet record of 1.96 metres in the women's high jump.