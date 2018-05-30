Brandon McBride's confidence soars entering 800m in Rome

Canadian middle-distance runner Brandon McBride believes experience gained from 2017 and the added confidence from a strong start to this season will serve him well at the 38th Golden Gala track and field meet in Rome on Thursday (CBCSports.ca, 2 p.m. ET).

The second-year pro was sixth of 12 competitors at the Olympic Stadium a year ago, stopping the clock in one minute 46.69 seconds. He ran 1:45.23 to win the men's title at the Canadian championships in Ottawa on July 8 and later that month clocked a season-best 1:44.41 in Monaco to inch closer to Gary Reed's 1:43.68 national record.

​"The race last year [in Rome] was extremely tactical," the native of Windsor, Ont., told CBC Sports this week. "We went out slow and it came down to a sprint finish. I am much better tactically this year. If I put myself in a good position [on Thursday] I think I have a solid shot at a good placing."

McBride is fresh off a 1:45.18 SB at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, where he successfully defended his title, posting the 11th-fastest time in the 800 in the world this season. A week earlier, the 23-year-old opened his outdoor season at Diamond League Shanghai, finishing fifth in 1:45.78.

Wycliffe Kinyamel of Kenya paced the field with a time of 1:43.91 seconds, McBride was 5th at 1:45.78 seconds. 3:17

McBride cut short his 2017 season on Aug. 20 after a fourth-place finish (1:45.39) at a Diamond League meet in Birmingham, England. Balancing athletics and working on his master's degree in public administration at Mississippi State University left the 2016 Olympian mentally and emotionally exhausted.

During the fall and winter, McBride reflected on his season along with the heats, semifinal and final from last year's world track and field championships in London, England, where he led the Aug. 8 final after 400 metres before fading and finishing last in the eight-man race in 1:47.09. McBride was able to identify weaknesses in his performance with coach Chris Scarrow.

There's something about the grind, the struggle, the process, that I fell in love with years ago. —@mcbride46

I get on my knees and thank the most high every, single, day. How else could I have made it this far? —@mcbride46

"Since then, we've gone back and adjusted [my] training and added things from 2016," said McBride, who ran a personal-best 1:43.95 that season at the Diamond League's London Müller Anniversary Games and a handful of sub-1:44 performances. "I feel much better, training has gone well and racing keeps getting better."

Poland's Adam Kszczot, who won last year's 800 in Rome in 1:45.96, will attempt to defend his title at 2:38 p.m. ET while 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will try to beat the meet record of 1:42.79 held by fellow Kenyan Wilson Kipketer.

Meanwhile, sprinter Crystal Emmanuel and fellow Torontonian Shawn Barber are the other Canadians competing in Rome — in the women's 200 (3:25 p.m. ET) and men's pole vault (1:30 p.m. ET), respectively.

Emmanuel has managed to stay healthy early in the outdoor season after dealing with nagging injuries through the indoor campaign. She is coming off a season-best time of 22.70 and fifth-place standing at the Commonwealth Games in April.

It's crystal clear that <a href="https://twitter.com/CrystalEmm91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrystalEmm91</a> has her sights set on gold. She makes a statement in the 200m semi-final by holding off Shashalee Forbes to take the heat in 22.87 seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GC2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GC2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoast2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoast2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldCoastGoldRush?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldCoastGoldRush</a> <a href="https://t.co/N1SsGwLus2">pic.twitter.com/N1SsGwLus2</a> —@DAZN_CA

"Running around 22.70 is a place to be now, based on the training she has done," coach Charles Allen told CBC Sports. "She needs to continue perfecting her race plan. Relaxed and strong finishes are areas we are looking to improve in her races for now."

We want to maximize her potential going into 2020 [and the Tokyo Olympics]. This season is dedicated to learning and growth. — Athletics Canada coach Charles Allen on sprinter Crystal Emmanuel

The 26-year-old prepared for Commonwealth by running 23.19 into a headwind to finish second overall at the Brisbane Track Classic. On March 2, Emmanuel ran 7.26 in her 60-metre semifinal heat at the world indoor track and field championships but failed to advance to the final.

Last July, she repeated as a double gold medallist in the 100 and 200 at the Canadian championships in Ottawa. Three weeks later, Emmanuel shattered Marita Payne-Wiggins's 34-year-old record in the 200 (22.62) with a 22.50 clocking in Ireland.

In Rome, she will face a strong field featuring Ivory Coast star Marie-Josée Talou, the 2018 world indoor 60 champion and 2017 outdoor world 100 and 200 silver medallist, along with 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

Early-season success

"We have discussed competing well against the best in the world as often as possible," said Allen. "We are not too focused on Crystal's times since she has the Canadian record. We want to maximize her potential going into 2020 [and the Tokyo Olympics] and beyond, so this season is dedicated to learning and growth."

Barber, 24, appears ready to battle jump-for-jump with rivals Renaud Lavillenie of France and American Sam Kendricks following an inconsistent 2017 season.

The Canadian cleared 5.81m in late February at the All-Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France, and set a season-best 5.92 at the Texas Relays on March 31 before winning a silver medal (5.65) at the Commonwealth Games.

Barber wasn't able to clear 5.71, settling for a tie for 5th place at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China 0:53

Barber's performance dipped at his first two Diamond League meets, with clearances of 5.61 and 5.41 in Shanghai and at the Prefontaine Classic last weekend in Eugene, Ore.

Lavillenie won't compete in Rome, but Kendricks will along with Poland's Piotr Lisek, whose 5.85 SB is second to Barber among Thursday's field. The meet record is 5.94 by Russia's Sergey Bubka.