London Marathon runner dies after collapsing near end
Hottest-ever event saw temperatures reach 23.2 C
London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of Sunday's race in the hottest conditions ever seen for the event.
Matt Campbell, a chef from northwest England who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 36.2 kilometers.
Organizers say "although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital."
London Marathon organisers confirm death of Matt Campbell – who appeared on Masterchef: The Professionals year – after he collapsed just beyond 22-mile mark. He was 29. <a href="https://t.co/T1woDHJAyN">pic.twitter.com/T1woDHJAyN</a>—@oliverbrown_tel
Campbell last year appeared on the BBC's "Masterchef: The Professionals."
Organizers say a medical examination is still required to discover the cause of death. The Met Office said temperatures reached 23.2 Celsius near the end of the 42.2-kilometer course.
