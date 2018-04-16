Canada's Krista DuChene charges late, places 3rd at Boston Marathon

Krista DuChene of Strathroy, Ont., put on a late charge in the rain, cold and wind of the Boston Marathon, finishing third in a time of two hours 44 minutes 20 seconds.

She sat 10th through 35 kilometres and nearly four minutes back of third spot before making up substantial ground down the stretch in the 42.2km race. The only Canadian to win was Jacqueline Gareau in 1980.

Entering Monday's race, the 41-year-old DuChene was confident of running sub-2:40 in ideal conditions and she wasn't far off, even though the mother of three had prioritized a smart race over a timed goal.

Duchene ran on Monday for her family — husband Jonathan lined the course while Micah 12, Seth, 10, and Leah, 7, were home in Brantford, Ont. — and the families and community of Humboldt, Sask., affected by the recent fatal bus crash involving members of the Broncos junior A hockey team.

"Everyone knows what's happened in Saskatchewan. Our hearts are aching for those people," DuChene, well known as Marathon Mom, told CBC Sports last week. "We can just pray for and think of these people [and their families] hoping that will make a difference in some way."

Hamiliton's Reid Coolsaet placed ninth in the men's race in 2:25:02, while his longtime teammate, Eric Gillis of Antigonish, N.S., appeared to pull out of the race as there are no results for the three-time Olympian after the 25-kilometre mark.

Yuki Kawauchi surged late to win the men's race in 2:15:58, becoming the first Japanese man to win the Boston Marathon since 1987.

Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory, the first American woman to win the race since 1985.

DuChene chose to return to Boston this year, on the fifth anniversary of the tragic bombing, because she wanted "a fun race and to enjoy the atmosphere" of the world's oldest consecutively run marathon. About 30,000 runners were expected, including more than 7,100 from 98 countries outside the United States.

A registered dietitian, DuChene spent recent years focused on qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she finished 35th in 2:35:29.

"I think because I've checked the Olympic box, this is the icing on the cake," says DuChene of the Boston Marathon. "I'm 41 and still loving what I'm doing and still learning, and that excites me."

Last October, DuChene was forced out of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a stress fracture in her foot that cost her six weeks of training. In 2013, DuChene recorded what was the second-fastest time in Canadian women's marathon history at the event with a 2:28:32 clocking.

In preparation for Boston, she logged 158km per week from late January through March, including nine long runs of 35-45km. Afterward, she would work on hill strides with coach Dave Scott-Thomas, who oversees the track and field team at the University of Guelph and Speed River Track and Field club.

Monday's times were slower than usual due to the poor weather conditions.

Linden was victorious in 2:39.54, more than four minutes better than second-place finisher Sarah Sellers, one of seven Americans in the top 10, but the slowest time for a women's winner since 1978.

"It's supposed to be hard," said Linden, who wiped the spray of rain from her eyes as she made her way down Boylston Street alone. "It's good to get it done."

The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill and ran alone through Brookline to finish.

Lisa Larsen Weidenbach's 1985 victory was the last for an American woman — before the race began offering prize money that lured the top international competitors to the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Linden nearly ended the drought in 2011 when she was outkicked down Boylston Street and finished second by two seconds.

A field of 30,000 runners fought drenching rain, temperatures around 3C and gusts of up to 51 kilometres per hour on the 42.2-km trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

A crowd of fans, thinned and muffled by the weather, greeted Linden with chants of "U-S-A!"

In the men's race, Kawauchi passed defending champion Geoffrey Kirui in Kenmore Square to win the men's race in an unofficial 2:15:58 to win his first Abbott World Marathon major title.

Kirui slowed and stumbled across the Copley Square finish line 2:25 later, followed by Shadrack Biwott and three other U.S. men.

"For me, it's the best conditions possible," Kawauchi said through an interpreter and with a wide smile.

Hug, McFadden win 5th wheelchair races

Marcel Hug of Switzerland earned his fifth wheelchair victory, and American Tatyana McFadden won the women's wheelchair race for the fifth time, pushing though puddles that sent the spray from their wheels into their eyes.

"It was just tough, it was so freezing," Hug said through chattering teeth as a volunteer draped a second towel around his shoulders. "I'm just very glad that I made it."

​The 28-year-old McFadden of Maryland crossed the finish line on Boylston Street on Monday in an official time of 2:04:39. It was the slowest winning time in 30 years.

It gives McFadden five Boston Marathon wins and a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

The Russian-born McFadden says she's overwhelmed after winning what she knew would be a tough race.

She also won this year's women's wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.