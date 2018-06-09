Canada's Justyn Knight finishes 2nd in 5,000 at NCAA championship
No. 1-ranked Syracuse senior less than a second behind winner from Stanford
Toronto's Justyn Knight came up just short in his quest to win his first 5,000 metres outdoor title in his final NCAA Division 1 championship meet in Eugene, Oregon.
The 21-year-old Syracuse senior finished second with a time of 13 minutes 55.03 seconds, just behind Stanford senior Sean McGorty's winning time of 13.54.81. McGorty's teammate, Grant Fisher, was third in 13:55.04.
- Justyn Knight places 3rd at Payton Jordan Invitational
- Syracuse's Knight more patient ahead of NCAA outdoor season
Knight won his first NCAA championship race indoors in the 5,000 on March 10, four months after he opened the season with his first NCAA cross-country title.
Knight is ranked first nationally in the 5,000 and his personal-best time of 13 minutes 17.51 seconds is ninth on the NCAA's all-time list. He also boasts the top seed time in the United States this season at 13:18.74.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.