Live
Watch action from the ITU World Triathlon Series
Watch live coverage of the mixed relay event at the ITU World Triathlon Series in Nottingham, England, beginning on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Watch live on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the ITU World Triathlon Series in Nottingham, England.
Coverage includes the mixed relay.
Return on Saturday for live coverage from the event in Leeds, England, beginning on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, as well as Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET.
