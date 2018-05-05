China's Rui Liang smashes 50K record at IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships

Skip to Main Content
China’s Rui Liang smashed the women’s 50-kilometer race walking record by over a minute at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships on Friday in Taicang, China.

Canada's Evan Dunfee finishes 12th in men's event as Japan sweeps podium

China's Liang Rui set a world record with a 4:04:35 finish at the women's 50-kilometer at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships on Saturday in Taicang, China. (Yifan Ding/Getty Images)
Liang's time of four hours, four minutes and 35 seconds beat the previous record of 4:05:56 set by Portugal's Ines Henriques.

Liang's closest competitor was fellow compatriot Hang Yin (4:09:09) who finished nearly five minutes behind.

Claire Tallent of Australia came third with 4:09:33.

In the men's race Canada's Evan Dunfee finished 12th.

The Richmond, B.C., native's time of 3:50:18 was nearly six minutes back of Hirooki Arai's winning-time of 3:44:25.

Evan Dunfee of Canada, seen passing a sponge to Japan's Kai Kobayashi, finished 12th in the men's 50-kilometer event at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships on Friday in Taicang, China. (Yifan Ding/Getty Images)

Arai's victory heralded a Japanese sweep with Hayato Katsuki (3:44:31) and Satoshi Maruo (3:44:52) finishing in second and third respectively.

Calgary's Matthieu Bilodeau finished 34th with a time of 4:05:02.

