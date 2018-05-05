China's Rui Liang smashes 50K record at IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships
Canada's Evan Dunfee finishes 12th in men's event as Japan sweeps podium
China's Rui Liang smashed the women's 50-kilometer race walking record by over a minute at the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships on Friday in Taicang, China.
🚨 WORLD RECORD ALERT 🚨<br><br>In her debut 50km race, Rui Liang of 🇨🇳smashes the world record to take gold in 4:04:35 in Taicang – that's over a minute better than Henriques' previous best. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFworlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFworlds</a>—@iaaforg
Liang's time of four hours, four minutes and 35 seconds beat the previous record of 4:05:56 set by Portugal's Ines Henriques.
Liang's closest competitor was fellow compatriot Hang Yin (4:09:09) who finished nearly five minutes behind.
Claire Tallent of Australia came third with 4:09:33.
In the men's race Canada's Evan Dunfee finished 12th.
The Richmond, B.C., native's time of 3:50:18 was nearly six minutes back of Hirooki Arai's winning-time of 3:44:25.
Arai's victory heralded a Japanese sweep with Hayato Katsuki (3:44:31) and Satoshi Maruo (3:44:52) finishing in second and third respectively.
🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IAAFworlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IAAFworlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/3BbDJ4LSbY">pic.twitter.com/3BbDJ4LSbY</a>—@iaaforg
Calgary's Matthieu Bilodeau finished 34th with a time of 4:05:02.
