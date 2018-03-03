Road to the Olympic Games: World Indoor Track & Field Championships

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, we feature coverage from the IAAF World Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Canada has a sizeable contingent expected to compete at the event in Birmingham, England.

Kelsey Balkwill – 400 metres

Shawn Barber – Pole vault

Johnathan Cabral – 60m hurdles

Brittany Crew – Shot put

Crystal Emmanuel – 60m

Travia Jones – 400m

Geneviève Lalonde – 3000m

Tim Nedow – Shot put

Christabel Nettey – Long jump

Alysha Newman – Pole vault

Gabriela Stafford – 1500m

Kate Van Buskirk – 1500m

Damian Warner – Heptathlon

Jenna Westaway – 800m

Angela Whyte – 60m hurdles

Action runs through Sunday and CBC Sports will live stream the entire event, continuing on Friday at 4:50 a.m. ET.