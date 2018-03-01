Coming Up
Watch the IAAF World Indoor Track & Field Championships
Watch live action from the IAAF World Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, England, beginning on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF World Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Canada has a sizeable contingent expected to compete at the event in Birmingham, England.
- Kelsey Balkwill – 400 metres
- Shawn Barber – Pole vault
- Johnathan Cabral – 60m hurdles
- Brittany Crew – Shot put
- Crystal Emmanuel – 60m
- Travia Jones – 400m
- Geneviève Lalonde – 3000m
- Tim Nedow – Shot put
- Christabel Nettey – Long jump
- Alysha Newman – Pole vault
- Gabriela Stafford – 1500m
- Kate Van Buskirk – 1500m
- Damian Warner – Heptathlon
- Jenna Westaway – 800m
- Angela Whyte – 60m hurdles
Action runs through Sunday and CBC Sports will live stream the entire event, continuing on Friday at 4:50 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.