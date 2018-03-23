Coming Up
Watch the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships
Watch live action from the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in València, Spain.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET from Spain
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in València, Spain.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.